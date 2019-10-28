LIVE NOW

News 3 Now This Morning

Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

Highway 60 open near Hanneman Road after crash

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 04:30 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:29 PM CDT

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - Highway 60 is open at Hanneman Road after a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the accident happened just after 4 p.m. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration