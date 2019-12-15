All lanes open on Highway 14 at South Valley Road in Black Earth after crash
BLACK EARTH, Wis. - All lanes are open again on Highway 14 at South Valley Road after a crash.
According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 6:23 p.m.
The release said the closure was expected to last for about an hour.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Five injured in two-vehicle crash that sent one vehicle 50 feet off road, officials say
- Decomposed body identified as 39-year-old Milwaukee man
- Dumpster fire in parking garage extinguished by sprinkler
- TUBACHRISTMAS gives tubas spotlight at Capitol
- 11th annual 'Bags of Hope' event aims to feed hundreds of families in Rock County over the holidays
- MOSES Fundraising Gala inspires others to change their lives after prison