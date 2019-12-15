PROGRAMMING NOTICE

All lanes open on Highway 14 at South Valley Road in Black Earth after crash

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 06:52 PM CST

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 07:47 PM CST

BLACK EARTH, Wis. - All lanes are open again on Highway 14 at South Valley Road after a crash. 

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 6:23 p.m.

The release said the closure was expected to last for about an hour. 

