News

Highway 14 in Fitchburg back open after rollover crash

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 06:11 AM CST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 07:18 AM CST

FITCHBURG, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 14 at Byrne Road in Fitchburg were blocked Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash.

Wisconsin DOT said the eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked around 5:45 a.m. to County Highway MM because of the crash. Dane County dispatch said a single vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was injured.

It's unknown if weather was a factor in the crash. Dane County dispatch said Fitchburg police were on the scene.

Both lanes were opened back up around 6:30 a.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration