Highway 14 in Fitchburg back open after rollover crash

FITCHBURG, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 14 at Byrne Road in Fitchburg were blocked Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash.

Wisconsin DOT said the eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked around 5:45 a.m. to County Highway MM because of the crash. Dane County dispatch said a single vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was injured.

It's unknown if weather was a factor in the crash. Dane County dispatch said Fitchburg police were on the scene.

Both lanes were opened back up around 6:30 a.m.

