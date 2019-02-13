Highway 14 in Fitchburg back open after rollover crash
FITCHBURG, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 14 at Byrne Road in Fitchburg were blocked Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash.
Wisconsin DOT said the eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked around 5:45 a.m. to County Highway MM because of the crash. Dane County dispatch said a single vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was injured.
It's unknown if weather was a factor in the crash. Dane County dispatch said Fitchburg police were on the scene.
Both lanes were opened back up around 6:30 a.m.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Funeral set for Milwaukee officer killed on the job
Next Story
Schools delayed as some areas dig out from foot of snow
Local And Regional News
- Discarded cigarettes start fire causing $12,500 in damage to Madison home
- Police remind drivers to clear off vehicles after stopping SUV covered in snow
- Beaver Dam man headed to prison for delivering meth
- WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Matthew Rittner, the Milwaukee officer fatally shot last week
- State health officials, medical providers urge residents to get measles vaccine
- Motorists violating move over law strike deputy, plow driver, officials say