All-City Swim Meets kicks off in summer heat Jaylon Banks Jaylon Banks Author email Jul 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 61st annual All-City Swim Meet kicked off Thursday at the Goodman Pool on one of the hottest days of the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's All-City Swim Meet kicked off Thursday on one of the hottest days of the year.The meet features more than 2,000 participants from around Madison ranging from ages 4 to 18.With over a year of preparing for meet, one organizer said it feels surreal finally getting to this moment."[It's] probably one of the most significant events we've been a part of hosting, It's like the Final Four or even the national championship game," said Terrence Thompson.With the high temperatures and so many participants, one coach said they use extra measures to keep swimmers cool out of the pool."We use towels dipped in ice water, lots of misters, and hydrate with lots of water and Gatorade," Alayna Gallegos said. "Staying hydrated is always the most important thing."The meet is held at the Goodman Pool for the first time; the pool will be closed to the public until Monday.Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison Weather Goodman Pool All-city Swim Meet Jaylon Banks Author email Follow Jaylon Banks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 50 Years of Red Shed is 50 years of UW–Madison Man killed in crash on Highway 18/151 near Barneveld What lies beneath Madison's waters Madison police arrest teen who tried to run from stolen car No injuries reported following ammonia leak at Sun Prairie chocolate factory Latest News All-City Swim Meets kicks off in summer heat 'Safer Bar' training available for free to downtown establishments New Dane County sheriff's deputies sworn in Thursday Two injured in small plane crash in Green Lake County The annual downtown Madison move-out is quickly approaching. Here's what you need to know. More News