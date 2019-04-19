Alert issued for at-risk veteran missing from Eau Claire area

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - An alert has been issued for a veteran missing from Dunn County, officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a Green Alert Friday morning that 30-year-old Aimee M. McCaughey was last seen in Eau Claire Monday.

Officials said McCaughey needs medication and it's not clear if she has it. Her phone is turned off and goes straight to voicemail. She may be around the Menomonie, Bloomer or Augusta areas.

Police said they're concerned about McCaughey's well-being and would like to locate her to check her welfare.

She is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket and gray sweatpants.

She may be in a white 2014 Jeep Cherokee SUV with Wisconsin plate ABY8750, according to the alert.

Anyone who knows McCaughey's whereabouts is asked to call 715-232-1283.

A Green Alert, similar to an Amber Alert for missing children or a Silver Alert for missing seniors, is a statewide alert issued by authorities for missing, at-risk veterans.

