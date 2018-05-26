Alert Days in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Very warm to hot and humid weather is expected over southern Wisconsin for the Memorial Day weekend.

Alert Days are in the forecast from Saturday through Memorial Day.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, and humid conditions will produce late-afternoon heat index readings in the middle to upper 90s.

The overall weather pattern across the Midwest will not change much over the weekend through early next week. Winds will remain relatively light, adding to the oppressiveness of the heat.

Because of the change from cool temperatures just a few days ago to summer-like heat and humidity, weather conditions could be particularly impactful for people in poor physical condition and the elderly.

Those who are affected most by the heat are advised to reduce outdoor strenuous activity as much as possible, avoid alcohol, and try to stay as cool as possible by remaining in the shade, or indoors in air conditioning.

Recent studies have shown that the effects of heat may be cumulative, so while this weekend's weather might not be as extreme as heat waves later in the summer, it is expected to last over several days.

With humid conditions keeping low temperatures at night well into the 60s, for those who don't have air conditioning and can't get a break from the heat at night may be more at risk for physical problems during this hot period.

