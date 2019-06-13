Aldo Leopold Nature Center raises $1.5 million for significant renovation to building, preschool

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Aldo Leopold Nature Center has raised more than $1.5 million to make significant renovations to the center's existing building and the construction of a nature-based preschool.

The money was raised in eight months as part of the Bridge to the Future: Expanding Access to Nature campaign. The lead gift was $300,000 from Jon and Peggy Traver, who were instrumental in establishing the center about 25 years ago.

The total project is estimated to cost about $1.65 million for additional learning lab space and covered outdoor instructional areas. ALNC also hopes to better integrate technology and innovative teaching tools, reorganize administrative space and enhance energy efficiency.

ALNC's newly renovated building will expand access to nature for kids from all backgrounds and of all abilities, according to a news release.

