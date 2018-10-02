Alder: City engineers watching puddle on East Johnson Street for possible lane closure
MADISON, Wis. - City engineering officials are watching the lake levels after rain Sunday and Monday for potential flooding and road closures, according to District 2 Alder Ledell Zellers.
There is currently a small puddle around the low inlet for the inbound direction of East Johnson Street, Zellers said.
The city engineering department told Zellers the lakes have not peaked yet from the rains Sunday and Monday, and another inch or two of rise in the river will cause the lane on East Johnson Street to close.
Zellers said she would continue to update her district on the possible closure.
Local And Regional News
- Alder: City engineers watching puddle on East Johnson Street for possible lane closure
- Tropical system in desert southwest to bring rain to Wisconsin
- Police: Man who choked woman unconscious, struck her with hammer faces attempted homicide charge
- Legislature to return in November to vote on Kimberly-Clark
- Committee scraps carcass movement rule
- State student test scores steady for third year