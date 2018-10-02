Alder: City engineers watching puddle on East Johnson Street for possible lane closure

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - City engineering officials are watching the lake levels after rain Sunday and Monday for potential flooding and road closures, according to District 2 Alder Ledell Zellers.

There is currently a small puddle around the low inlet for the inbound direction of East Johnson Street, Zellers said.

The city engineering department told Zellers the lakes have not peaked yet from the rains Sunday and Monday, and another inch or two of rise in the river will cause the lane on East Johnson Street to close.

Zellers said she would continue to update her district on the possible closure.

