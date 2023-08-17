MADISON, Wis. — A bill that would overhaul how alcohol is regulated in Wisconsin got its final hearing in the Capitol Thursday as it works its way through the state Senate.
The bill would create a new regulatory agency under the Department of Revenue, and make a series of changes — including to how wedding barns operate. The bill passed the Assembly with broad support earlier this year.
Advocates say the changes, which would require wedding barns to receive liquor licenses in many cases, will make it harder for the businesses to operate.
"Under current law, you need a liquor license in Wisconsin in two instances: if you sell alcohol, or if you consume it in a public place," said Lucas Vebber, testifying against the wedding barn portion of the bill on behalf of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. "These barns don't sell alcohol, and they're not considered a public place so that if you consume alcohol there, you don't need a permit."
The change in the law would throw out that old model, he said.
"This would be privately owned places that host private events, for the first time, would be considered a public place under the liquor laws and required to get a permit," he said.
Some venue owners could apply for a non-alcohol license, but such a license would limit the amount of events they could host.
"This limits us to six events a year," said Bonnie Keyes, owner of Mulberry Lane Farm, who testified Thursday. "With such a cut in revenue, it will have a great impact on our ability to keep our educational petting farm open and to continue school field trips."
She initially opened her farm for educational purposes, but pivoted to event hosting when field trip revenue fell off during the 2008 recession. She asked lawmakers to make a carve-out in the legislation for wedding barns.
Thursday's Senate hearing will be the final one for the bill. The committee that heard testimony has the opportunity to amend the bill, and could do so in coming weeks.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.