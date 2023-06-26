Madison
Digital Content Manager
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- A 44-year-old man was hurt in a UTV crash over the weekend in which alcohol is believed to be a factor, authorities in Richland County said Monday.
The crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. Friday night on County Highway Q at Chicken Ridge Road near Richland Center, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities say they believe the 44-year-old man, who was the only person on the UTV, lost control while trying to negotiate a corner and flipped over on Highway Q.
The man was taken to Richland Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The sheriff's office believes speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, and the man was ticketed for operating an ATV/UTV while intoxicated.
