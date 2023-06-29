featured Air Quality Advisory extended through noon Friday for most of Wisconsin Logan Rude Logan Rude Assignment Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reissued an Air Quality Advisory for most of the state shortly after the previous, multi-day advisory expired.The latest advisory runs through noon on Friday when smoke from wildfires raging in Canada is expected to dissipate.In total, 63 of Wisconsin's 72 counties are included in the DNR's latest advisory warning of poor air quality that can be harmful to human health after extended exposure. Madison's air quality has gotten so bad over the past few days that several events -- including the 40th season of Concerts on the Square -- were either postponed or canceled outright.Dane County leaders also took steps to make masks free and available at several Madison area libraries for added respiratory protection.Wisconsin has already seen an unprecedented number of air quality advisories this year due to the Canadian fires.Get the latest updates on Wisconsin's air quality and the rest of your area's forecast here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan Rude Assignment Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Rude Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Man struck by 100-year-old headstone dies Wisconsin Senate approves two-year budget with lower income tax, UW cuts Garbage truck fire on Beltline believed to be caused by mechanical failure Senate votes to force confirmation of chief elections official Poor air quality delays Concerts on the Square 40th season opener to first week of July Latest News DeForest man sentenced to year in prison for threatening officials Man arrested after crashing car into Rock River, Watertown police say $115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states Badger Tavern shooting suspect pleads not guilty NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy More News