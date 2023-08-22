MADISON, Wis. -- This week's extreme temperatures are keeping those who repair air conditioners busy with a large uptick in service repair calls.
When temperatures soar, so do the number of repair jobs, Harker Heating & Cooling service manager Nate Van Den Langenberg said.
"An air conditioning system is made to cool about fifteen to twenty degrees, so because they're running it more often they're having more issues," Langenberg said.
Action Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electric in Sun Prairie is in the same boat. Manager Troy Marthaler said typically household machines can keep up, but this week many are starting to fail in the 90 degree heat.
"When it gets to be this kind of humidity level like it is today, it's going to really put a burden on the equipment," Marthaler said.
There are a few things people can do to maintain their systems, including changing air filters and cleaning outdoor condenser units.
Marthaler said deferred maintenance issues can pop up out of nowhere in heat waves like the one we are experiencing.
"Two things can cause major problems and actually be nothing wrong with the system: a plugged filter and a condensing unit outside that's plugged and hasn't been washed off," he said.
It all comes down to how air conditioning systems work.
"People mow the grass, blow it at it. You've got cottonwood, dogwood that all gets sucked into it because on the outside it draws air in and blows out the top, so everything that's floating around gets drawn into the air conditioner and sucked right to the coil," Marthaler said.
The best solution is to make sure those vital parts of the home are kept clean from debris before a heatwave comes. People can also open vents all the way and keep window blinds closed. Doing so traps the cool temperatures inside and keeps the heat out.