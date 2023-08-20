UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital was without air conditioning for hours on Sunday at the same time that Madison experienced some of the hottest weather of the year.

MADISON, Wis. -- UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital was without air conditioning for hours on Sunday at the same time that Madison experienced some of the hottest weather of the year.

A UnityPoint Health spokesperson confirmed the outage had begun Sunday morning, and said the healthcare provider was working with Madison Gas and Electric to get air conditioning restored as soon as possible.