AIDS awareness ride takes bikers across southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Bikers riding for AIDS awareness ended their three-day, 275-mile bike ride Sunday in Madison.

AIDS Ride Wisconsin took 40 bikers on a path across southern Wisconsin. Riders hit the 100-mile mark at Carroll University in Waukesha, then turned back to Madison to finish at Lake Farm Park.

The ride raises money for the prevention, care and treatment of the disease.

This year, event organizers hoped to raise $100,000 to donate to the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.

"We want to find a way to make change, and this ride is one of those things we do to help us along the way," said AIDS Resource Center Chief Development Officer Dan Mueller.

Bikers were greeted at the finish line with a welcome home party featuring music, games and food.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.