RIPON, Wis. -- We're less than a week away from the first presidential debate of the election cycle. On Wednesday, our country's Republican leaders will come together to discuss the party's future.
But that isn't the first time it's happened in our state.
Known as 'the Birthplace of the Republican Party,' the Little White School House in Ripon is the place where a group gathered in 1854 and formed the anti-slavery party. They became the "Republicans" in the Union.
"They decided that if they were going to fight slavery and the expansion of slavery in the U.S., they had to unify under one party," said Steve Arbaugh, the Ripon Historical Society's administrator. "That party would become Republicans."
Arbaugh describes the move as a radical one for the political leaders at the time over an issue that had polarized the country.
"It's one of the grassroots movements in America that actually made an impact," Arbaugh said. "How often can 54 people stand against an issue and actually make a difference?"
Now 168 years later, the political landscape is still as divided as it once was, just with different people debating different issues.
Allison Efford, a history professor at Marquette University, said the platform surrounding the Republican Party has shifted throughout time to adjust to the views of the people it represents.
"The political parties do change in significant ways," Efford said. "The Republican Party in Wisconsin has been these different things at different moments."
Efford described multiple key figures in that played a role in the party's shifts. At the state level, that includes figures like Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette. Around the country, there's figures like Joseph McCarthy who have also come in and created major shifts.
In another example, Lyndon Johnson, though a Democratic political figure, took voters away from the Republican Party in a time when civil rights were at the center of the political sphere.
"African Americans were part of the Republican Party coalition," Efford said. "That flipped really came when Lyndon Baines Johnson, in the 1960s, supported black civil rights, and he was a Democrat."
As the party continues to make shifts and adjustments, this upcoming debate in Milwaukee will show the country where the party will position itself going forward.
Efford said it's hard to tell exactly what that will mean for the party, but regardless, it will be part of a significant piece of our country's history.
She added that the lessons she teaches at the Marquette University emphasize that looking at the past helps us understand the political landscape in 2023.
"It's a bit tricky to see where the debate that's coming up will fall in there," she said. "I find that if we look at the past, we understand how people work, and we understand how we got to where we are today."
As we look back to where the party began, we can infer that this debate will set its own precedent for the party in the years to come.
"Like everything, it will continue to evolve," Arbaugh said. "History is happening every day, all around us. It doesn't have to be ancient history, it can be current history as well."
More details of the significance of the Little White School House are available here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.