Agrace opens new thrift store
MADISON - There's a new place to go thrift shopping.
Agrace held a grand opening celebration Saturday for its new thrift shop on Stoughton Road.
All proceeds from the shop go toward the organization's grief fund. The fund supports those dealing with the death of a loved one.
Organizers say support from the community goes a long way toward their goal.
"We want everyone to receive grief services whether or not they can pay," says Jessie Schveler, Agrace community grief manager.
"All the proceeds from this store in particular are going to fund those programs."
The new store is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. It focuses on furniture and decor.
There are now four Agrace resale stores in south central Wisconsin.
