AG Schimel: Immigration has little impact on Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Attorney General Brad Schimel says immigration is a federal issue and has a minimal impact on Wisconsin.

Schimel made the remarks during a luncheon in Madison on Thursday. A moderator asked him whether he has any interest in joining states that have sued to block President Donald Trump's policy of separating families that cross the border illegally.

Schimel replied that his office wasn't asked to participate in the lawsuit and he's not sure whether the states asked any Republican attorney generals to participate.

He added that he has no interest in joining the lawsuit anyway. He says immigration is a federal issue, the impact on Wisconsin is minimal and he's not an activist.

Schimel defends decision not to sue opioid makers

Schimel again defended his decision not to sue prescription opioid manufacturers.

Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers are facing hundreds of lawsuits from governments across the country alleging they exacerbated the opioid crisis.

Schimel, a Republican, has taken pointed criticism from Democrats for not suing, alleging he's beholden to opioid manufacturers because he's received $750 in campaign contributions from the industry.

Schimel reiterated during the luncheon that he's part of a multi-state investigation of the pharmaceutical industry. He says a lawsuit could take years and the investigation is a much faster path to a settlement. As for the contributions, he said he didn't know he had received them until he read about them in the newspaper.

AG blames Huggy Bear for prostitution perception

Schimel is taking on Huggy Bear from the old "Starsky and Hutch" television series.

Huggy Bear was a flamboyant pimp and close friend of detectives David Starsky and Ken Hutchinson on the late 1970s television show.

Schimel referenced the character when an audience member asked him about efforts to fight human trafficking.

Schimel responded that he's trying to raise awareness that human trafficking is a real crime with real victims. He said Huggy Bear helped foster the notion that prostitution is harmless. He added that pimp Halloween costumes also foster that perception.