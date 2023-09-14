Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, left, has become the scapegoat of election deniers, conspiracy theorists and those disillusioned with the result of the 2020 election, despite a lack of evidence that she mishandled the election. Here, she is seen during a September 2018 meeting of the Elections Commission with Commissioner Dean Knudson. (Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch)
MADISON, Wis. -- Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing the state's top election official can remain in her position. The move comes hours after legislative Republicans voted to remove Meagan Wolfe from her role, a vote Kaul claimed "had no legal effect."
Lawmakers in the Wisconsin Senate voted along party lines Thursday to formally end Meagan Wolfe's tenure as administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission following months of back-and-forth between Democrats who supported Wolfe remaining in the position and Republicans who argued she couldn't stay in her role following the expiration of her term.
Not long after the Senate's vote, Kaul announced a lawsuit with the hopes a judge would confirm Wolfe is able to continue running the state's elections administration.
“The story today is not what the senate has purported to do with its vote. It’s that the senate has blatantly disregarded state law in order to put its full stamp of approval on the ongoing baseless attacks on our democracy,” Kaul said. “We are going to court to minimize the confusion resulting from today’s stunt and to protect a pillar of our democracy—the fair administration of elections.”
Citing a state statute that says a majority of WEC's commissioners must vote to appoint an administrator before a Senate confirmation vote, Kaul argues in his suit that a procedural move made by the Commission's Democratic members earlier this summer means Wolfe can stay in her position until she or a replacement gets majority approval from the Commission.
During a late June hearing on Wolfe's reappointment, the three Democratic members of the Commission abstained, while the three Republican members voted in favor of confirming her.
While Democrats have argued the lack of a consensus on Wolfe's reappointment means she's able to stay in the position until WEC confirms an administrator with a majority vote, Republicans have since forged ahead with efforts to remove her, arguing that the Commission's three votes in her favor constituted Wolfe's re-appointment.