Meagan Wolfe

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, left, has become the scapegoat of election deniers, conspiracy theorists and those disillusioned with the result of the 2020 election, despite a lack of evidence that she mishandled the election. Here, she is seen during a September 2018 meeting of the Elections Commission with Commissioner Dean Knudson. (Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch)

 Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch

MADISON, Wis. -- Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing the state's top election official can remain in her position. The move comes hours after legislative Republicans voted to remove Meagan Wolfe from her role, a vote Kaul claimed "had no legal effect."

Lawmakers in the Wisconsin Senate voted along party lines Thursday to formally end Meagan Wolfe's tenure as administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission following months of back-and-forth between Democrats who supported Wolfe remaining in the position and Republicans who argued she couldn't stay in her role following the expiration of her term.