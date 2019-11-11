After two chimney fires, Madison firefighters remind people to have chimneys serviced

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department is using a pair of chimney fires to remind people to have their chimneys serviced as colder weather moves in.

According to a release from the department, firefighters were called to Harding Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Residents reported seeing flames coming from their chimney.

Firefighters checked things and could not find fire inside the chimney or extending into the home. The residents were advised not to use the fireplace again until the property owner has it checked out, the release said.

Sunday evening, firefighters were called to a home on Kendall Avenue for another chimney fire.

Firefighters arrived to find embers glowing from the chimney cap. The firefighters determined a bird or squirrel nest had caught on fire.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.