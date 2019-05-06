After bicycle crash, Fitchburg police remind drivers to watch for kids, bikes

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - After a vehicle hit a child on a bicycle, Fitchburg police are reminding drivers to use caution when children are present.

On Sunday afternoon, a 7-year-old child riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle. The child was treated for minor injuries. According to police, the driver wasn't able to stop in time when the child rode the bike in front of them.

Fitchburg police said nicer weather often means more children will be playing outside near roads. "Whether you're on one wheel, two feet, or four wheels, we remind everyone to stay alert for others," a Facebook post said.

