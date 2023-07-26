MADISON, Wis. — The films Barbie and Oppenheimer were released last weekend to great success across the United States.
According to Box Office Mojo, the opening weekend of the two movies raked in the fourth-highest box office of all time before inflation, grossing over $311 million domestically.
Greg Marcus, the CEO of Marcus Corporations, said these movies have something special.
“This one captured the zeitgeist in a way that does not happen. That's lightning in a bottle, that doesn't happen sometimes, and again it's what that theatrical allows for,” Marcus said.
But it is not just the films themselves that have brought out the masses, Marcus said it is the community people have found in the movie theaters.
“That's what going to the movies is about -- it's about making memories and relationships, that's what humans do. And so Barbie spoke to that in a way that I thought was important,” Marcus said.
But Marcus said big events like "Barbenheimer" are not the only thing that can help bring cinema to these box office heights.
“What we need in the movie business is a more consistent flow of product, and frankly, we're getting enough of the big stuff. Everyone's all over this 'it's all about the big event;' actually, what's more important to us is more of the mid-sized films,” said Marcus.
The more people remember what it feels like to be part of the excitement and community of the theater, the better.
“I think it's just so much more of an experience to be able to see it on a huge screen with everybody else in the theatre hype, and dressed up and it just makes it more special in my memories and in our minds, I think,” said Sadie Panko. “And being part of the culture event.”
Marcus said when theaters are more packed, people get to have fun experiences that just do not happen when streaming.
“The big screen is really about the big get together,” Marcus said. “It’s about the big communal event, it’s about being with other people, laughing together, crying together, dancing in the aisle together.”
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.