'Barbenheimer' created a sense of community in the theaters, which is what needs to continue in order to keep cinema alive, Greg Marcus of Marcus Theaters says.

MADISON, Wis. — The films Barbie and Oppenheimer were released last weekend to great success across the United States.

According to Box Office Mojo, the opening weekend of the two movies raked in the fourth-highest box office of all time before inflation, grossing over $311 million domestically.