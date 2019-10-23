After 39 years, Pegasus Games plans to close Nov. 17

1. Chess. The earliest predecessors of the game of chess originated in India.

MADISON, Wis. - After nearly 40 years in business, Pegasus Games announced Wednesday that it plans to close on Nov. 17.

According to a Facebook post, Wisconsin's oldest surviving hobby gaming store could not find a buyer after owners Terry Aitken, Mark Anderson and Lory Aitken announced they were seeking new ownership for the store in June.

Pegasus opened on Aug. 30, 1980, in a converted house just off State Street in downtown Madison. It later moved to State Street before closing in 2002.

During that time, a second location opened on Madison's west side in 1991.

Pegasus Games' Facebook post said a clearance sale is starting Wednesday with 25% off almost everything in the store. On Oct. 30, everything will move to 35 percent off, before maxing out at 75% off during the store's final days from Nov. 13 to 17.

The post also references a party on the store's closing day on Nov. 17 with "reminiscing, antics, and likely cake!"

