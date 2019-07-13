BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Power starting to come back in New York City

News

African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:59 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:52 AM CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. - Police in Louisiana say the founder of an African American history museum has been found dead in the trunk of a car.

Baton Rouge police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Saturday that investigators are waiting for a coroner to determine a cause of death for 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph. He said her body was found Friday afternoon.

Roberts-Joseph was the founder and curator of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, which started in 2001.

The website of the city's visitor bureau says the museum features African art, exhibits on growing cotton and black inventors as well as a 1953 bus from the period of civil rights boycotts in Baton Rouge.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration