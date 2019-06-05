Aerial enforcement planned in Dane County along I-39/90

Wisconsin State Patrol

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol will use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws Thursday along I-39/90 in Dane County.

The State Patrol publicly announced its enforcement efforts to reinforce that the goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not to stop or cite motorists, according to a news release.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds.

"Public safety is the primary focus for all our enforcement efforts," said Capt. Jason Zeeh. "Drivers who are speeding, tailgating or operating recklessly endanger everyone along our roadways."

Officials said if weather conditions are not favorable for flying, they will likely proceed with the enforcement using ground-based units.

