MADISON, Wis. -- Trespassing is, of course, a crime, but there’s a part of Madison's trespassing law that some are calling discriminatory towards those experiencing homelessness.

Section 6(b) of Madison’s ordinance against trespassing specifically states: “No person shall possess or use items commonly associated with sleeping or habitation, including but not exclusively, beds, mattresses, sleeping bags, bedrolls, blankets, pillows, sheets, quilts and comforters on the property of another without the permission of a person lawfully upon the premises.”