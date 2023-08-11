MADISON, Wis. -- Trespassing is, of course, a crime, but there’s a part of Madison's trespassing law that some are calling discriminatory towards those experiencing homelessness.
Section 6(b) of Madison’s ordinance against trespassing specifically states: “No person shall possess or use items commonly associated with sleeping or habitation, including but not exclusively, beds, mattresses, sleeping bags, bedrolls, blankets, pillows, sheets, quilts and comforters on the property of another without the permission of a person lawfully upon the premises.”
Violating that section leads to a fine of $300.
"This particular thing is what's called a penalty enhancer, which means that in addition to a trespassing ticket, this person could above and beyond receive an additional $300 penalty," Marjorie Lewis, a CCS with Catalyst for Change and co-chair of the Homeless Services Consortium Education and Advocacy Committee said.
Jammie, who spoke to News 3 Now at Safe Haven Shelter, is experiencing homelessness after moving to Madison 15 months ago. "Last winter was harsh, you know? I mean, how are you going to fine me $300? Because I'm carrying around a tent to give myself shelter?"
According to Lewis, more people need to know about the provision she calls unfair.
"It seems to be targeted directly toward people who don't have housing and are therefore carrying bedding," Lewis said.
News 3 Now reached out to Community Development Director Jim O'Keefe, who said the provision was created in June 1994 and that it is not enforced much, if at all.
But Lewis says, "we've seen old laws can come back into effect because they exist. And so we don't want this law to be used against people."
"It just sends a message that certain people are persona non grata," she said.
That's why she and other advocates are asking Madison residents to contact their answers to get this part of the ordinance off the books. "This would not make trespassing legal in Madison, Wisconsin. We do not support that."
O'Keefe said in a statement:
"With or without this provision, it is not safe, or lawful, to camp or live outdoors on public or (without the owner’s consent) private property. In recent years, the City has invested millions of dollars to expand, improve and maintain Madison’s shelter facilities and create the City’s first legal campground at Dairy Drive. Further, the City supports, financially and otherwise, the efforts of community partners, like Catalyst for Change and Madison Street Medicine, to encourage people to take advantage of those facilities, or otherwise connect them to other resources that help meet basic short-term needs (food, transportation, etc.) and, ultimately, secure stable housing."
Jammie said it comes down to empathy.
"Instead of fining us, maybe they should find us," she said.
