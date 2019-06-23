Advocates fight against Joint Finance Committee's education budget by marching 60 miles

When the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee rejected Gov. Tony Evers' education budget last week for the 2019-20 school year, advocates fought back by marching from Palmyra in Jefferson County to the state Capitol building in Madison.

They're marching from June 22-25, totaling 60 miles. The advocates are marching the 60 miles to demand a 60% reimbursement for special education costs. Evers' budget proposed a 30% reimbursement the first year and a 60 percent reimbursement the second year. The Joint Finance Committee's Budget only reimburses 30% each year.

Evers proposed a $1.4 billion education budget, but the Joint Finance Committee took that down by $900 million to $500 million.

Milwaukee School Board member of District 9 Megan O'Halloran was the first to suggest the march. She brought it up in May, and she thought she'd be the only one to do it. The march has had 200 people sign up so far.

"I don't know if I can force them to do the right thing, but I can't also stand by and watch them… do the wrong thing and stand silent," O'Halloran said.

Evers' budget would give $600 million more to special education, $58 million more to mental health services and $40 million more to bilingual-bicultural programs.

Now that the Joint Finance Committee's budget has been finalized, it's up to the Assembly and the Senate to vote on it. The Assembly will vote Tuesday and the Senate on Thursday.

"I think it's really necessary that everybody join this fight and create this sense of urgency," O'Halloran said. "And let our lawmakers know that we will hold them accountable if they don't do right by our children."

The advocates finish their march Tuesday at the state Capitol, where they plan to convince lawmakers to increase funding for education in the upcoming school year's budget.

