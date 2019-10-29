Adorable Meriter NICU babies get suited up for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison hospital's tiniest patients are ready for Halloween!

Meriter Hospital's Newborn Intensive Care Unit patients are all dolled up for the festive season, and the hospital is hosting a costume contest on social media this week.

People can vote for their favorite tiny costumes by liking the photo on Meriter's Facebook page. The contest ends at noon Thursday, hospital officials said. The baby who garners the most likes will receive a prize.

There are pumpkins and peas in a pod, a mermaid, king, tiger, giraffe, elephant, burrito, grapes (with a tiny vine hat!). A dinosaur, Frankenstein's monster and Wonder Woman were also in the mix.

