Additional $1 million in funds for flood relief now available, Walker says

PHOTOS: Reedsburg under water as Baraboo River floods Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - Another $1 million in flood relief is now available to Wisconsinites impacted by the recent heavy rains and flooding across the state, according to a release from Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker and the Public Service Commission announced the new funding Friday and officials from FEMA having been assessing damage this week in 18 counties, including Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iron, Jefferson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk, Vernon and Washington.

“This summer’s severe rainfall and flooding affected people in local communities across the state,” Walker said in the release. “This additional funding will help families and small businesses get back on their feet as they begin to recover from flooding.”

18 Photos

The state and Focus on Energy will start offering rural homes and businesses financial incentives to offset the elevated costs of buying energy-efficient products to replace damaged appliances, according to the release.

Focus on Energy will offer Community Small Business Offerings, which will provide additional door-to-door energy assessments and additional energy saving kits for those impacted by the flood, officials said. Focus on Energy plans to expand the Home Performance Heating and Cooling Programs to ensure families stay warm, and will include additional Appliance and Lighting Retail Programs to better incentivize long term energy solutions to homeowners and businesses.

15 Photos Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom

PHOTOS: Flooding at Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom [ + - ] Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom [ + - ] Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom [ + - ] Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom [ + - ] Flooding at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ] River Street flooding near Rock Springs [ + - ]

Customers in the targeted counties are encouraged to contact Focus on Energy with questions related to the new program or the Public Service Commission at 608-266-5481 or 888-816-3831.