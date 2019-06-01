Adams-Friendship high school parent alleges teacher sexually harassed daughter

ADAMS, Wis. - A teacher in the Adams-Friendship Area School District is under investigation after a parent alleged he sexually harassed a female student on a school trip to Florida.

District Administrator Jason Boebel confirmed to News 3 Now that high school teacher Jon Brost is the subject of a current investigation but would not elaborate further as to the reason for the investigation.

Scott Swid, who said he is representing Brost, said there has been no notification by the district that it is investigating Brost. Swid said any allegations made against his client are false and if anyone makes false allegations he will recommend that his client seek legal action.

An Adams-Friendship parent said Brost sexually harassed her daughter during a school trip to Florida for a DECA competition in May. News 3 Now is not naming the parent because it could identify a minor.

She said Brost was the only chaperone on the trip with four female students. The parent said she was unaware that there would not be a female adult present on the trip.

She tells News 3 Now that Brost made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to her daughter.

Brost was suspended without pay following similar allegations in 1996 after officials found out he had stayed in a motel room with a female student during an overnight trip.

That student, Wendy Scarpinato, told News 3 Now that she was a junior in high school when she went on a school trip to Orlando, Florida, for a DECA competition. Scarpinato said she was the only student participant and Brost was her chaperone. Prior to leaving, Scarpinato alleges Brost asked if she wanted to stay in the same hotel room. Scarpinato said she told Brost she was uncomfortable and then ​Brost told her he would book two rooms. However, when they arrived in Florida, a hotel clerk said only one room had been booked. According to a state arbitrator's written decision, Brost and Scarpinato shared a room April 25, 1996.

Scarpinato said she told a state representative for DECA about the incident and Brost left Florida early as a result. District officials suspended Brost in the fall of 1996 through the 1997 school year.

Brost disputed Scarpinato’s allegations, but documents show an arbitrator sided with the school district’s decision to suspend him.

“The Arbitrator agrees with the District that the punishment imposed on the Grievant fits the crime,” the arbitrator wrote in the decision. “Parents and administrators must be assured that when a male teacher takes a female student across the country he will not place the student in the type of position the​​​​​​Grievant placed Wendy in. The Grievant's conduct in this instance is totally contrary to the trust which is placed in teachers and fully warranting the penalty imposed by the District.”

Brost eventually began teaching again at Adams-Friendship. He teaches marketing education at the district’s high school, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s website.

Scarpinato said she is now speaking publicly on the matter in light of what allegedly happened on this latest trip and that she contacted the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction regarding the current investigation.

District officials would not confirm if Brost is on leave. However, a parent at the district said Brost has been suspended. Boebel said he would get more information out to parents by next week.

“This is a personnel issue that is confidential at this time. We want to protect all parties involved,” Boebel said.

News 3 Now spoke to Brost’s father, who said his son is currently suspended with pay. He said his son is innocent and called the allegations “baloney.” Our calls to Brost have not been returned.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is not currently investigating Brost. An official with the department would not confirm if there was a prior investigation into Brost. However, they told News 3 Now that they have not recommended any charges involving Brost to the district attorney’s office.





