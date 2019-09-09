Adams County officials to provide bottled water next week for residents affected by flooding

TOWN OF BIG FLATS, Wis. - Officials in Adams County will distribute bottled water to residents whose private wells were affected by flood water, according to a news release.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Jane Gervais said Monday that bottled water would be available for pickup at Big Flats Town Hall, 1104 County Road C, two days next week.

According to the release, residents can pick up water from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Residents will be required to provide their names and an address at the time of pick up,officials said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.