Adams County man sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for possessing firearms as felon

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 08:51 PM CST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:51 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - An Adams County man has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison Wednesday for being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Michael Westfahl, 38, of Friendship, pleaded guilty to the offense Aug. 7. 

Officials suspected Westfahl of stealing firearms during a number of residential burglaries in Adams and Wood counties.

The release said law enforcement attempted to arrest him at a Stevens Point motel in December, but he refused to leave his room. This led to a 90-minute standoff with SWAT teams.

Westfahl ultimately surrendered, and authorities found a loaded AR-15 rifle and two handguns while searching the motel room. 

Westfahl was a convicted felon on supervision following his release from state prison.

