Adams County man sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for possessing firearms as felon
MADISON, Wis. - An Adams County man has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison Wednesday for being a felon in possession of firearms.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Michael Westfahl, 38, of Friendship, pleaded guilty to the offense Aug. 7.
Officials suspected Westfahl of stealing firearms during a number of residential burglaries in Adams and Wood counties.
The release said law enforcement attempted to arrest him at a Stevens Point motel in December, but he refused to leave his room. This led to a 90-minute standoff with SWAT teams.
Westfahl ultimately surrendered, and authorities found a loaded AR-15 rifle and two handguns while searching the motel room.
Westfahl was a convicted felon on supervision following his release from state prison.
