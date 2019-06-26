BREAKING NEWS

Adams County deputy rescues woman from Wisconsin River, sheriff says

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:35 PM CDT

TOWN OF SPRINGVILLE, Wis. - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a water rescue in the Wisconsin River early Wednesday morning.

Officials with Adams County were contacted by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office about a person in the Wisconsin River by the State Highway 82 bridge near County Highway Z.  This is in the town of Springville. 

A deputy with Adams County entered the water to rescue a woman, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The release also said she is undergoing a mental health evaluation.
 

 

 

