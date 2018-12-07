Activists demand transparency on inmate deaths at Wisconsin prisons

MADISON, Wis. - Activists are urging the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to release information about deaths and conditions inside Wisconsin prisons.

Activists attended an open session of the committee on inmate and youth deaths on Thursday at the Department of Corrections in Madison.

In response to multiple deaths by corrections-provoked suicide at Columbia Correctional Institution -- those activists are demanding transparency and accountability from the department as well as more effective oversight about preventable deaths of inmates.

“We're looking for what they've said about policy changes in the DOC and what the DOC has done as far as changing policies,” said Ben Turk, a representative for the forum for understanding prisoners. “We don't need to know the specifics of any situations.”

The activists say two prisoners have died in Wisconsin since September.



