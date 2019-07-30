Accuser, police called to stand during first day of Quintez Cephus trial
MADISON, Wis. - One of Quintez Cephus' two accusers took the stand Tuesday morning.
She described a night of drinking in a dorm room and at Madison bars, but said she doesn't remember much about getting to Cephus' apartment.
She described waking up to the alleged assault of her and her friend.
"I remember I was very confused as to how we became naked, how we got in the room," she said.
Cephus, a former University of Wisconsin football player, is facing two felony sexual assault charges on suspicion of taking advantage of two women one night in April of 2018.
“A young white female has accused him... a story we’ve all heard before, but the facts of this case don’t support that stereotype.”#QuintezCephus’ defense says his accuser is the “organizer and promoter” of the consensual 3-way hookup. #news3now pic.twitter.com/KqVaCLPhX9— Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) July 30, 2019
The prosecution is trying to prove the women were too drunk to consent, while the defense says the women knew what they were doing and had a consensual threesome with Cephus.
During opening arguments, Stephen Meyer, one of Cephus' attorneys, called one of the accusers the "organizer and promoter" of the intercourse.
Meyer claims texts between the accusers show they were planning it, but those texts are not part of evidence.
“Raped. My phone is about to die. I don’t know what to do.”— Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) July 30, 2019
The prosecution starts opening arguments by describing a Snapchat one of #QuintezCephus’ accusers sent the night of the alleged assault. #news3now pic.twitter.com/93dauC6sJb
The prosecution started opening statements by reading a Snapchat message one accuser allegedly sent to a friend during the assault that said, "Raped. My phone is about to die. I don't know what to do."
A UW-Madison police officer who responded to the accuser's dorm after the alleged assault also took the stand. He described the accuser as "distraught and crying."
He said it took a while to get responses, and he remembers her sitting on her bed with knees at her chest, sucking her thumb and cuddling a stuffed animal. But the defense pointed out that the officer did not write any notes in his report about her level of intoxication.
.@madisonpolice officer who interviewed #QuintezCephus accuser at hospital: “She appeared to be extremely intoxicated, she needed to have a lot of questions repeated... and needed to take breaks to use the bathroom.”— Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) July 30, 2019
He says she was in a fetal position with her eyes closed. pic.twitter.com/zWlaRRwW9K
A Madison police officer who interviewed the accuser at Meriter Hospital was also called as a witness. He said she appeared to be "extremely intoxicated."
He said when he met the accuser, she was in a "fetal position, eyes were closed (and) she had a bucket below her in case she was sick."
The defense suggested she might've been faking slurred speech or didn't want to answer questions, rather than being unable to do so because of intoxication.
We expect to hear more testimony from the accuser Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
