Absolute sobriety requirement would be added for underage snowmobilers under bill

MADISON, Wis. - A bipartisan measure is aiming to address a vulnerability in Wisconsin state law related to alcohol use and snowmobiling.

Sen. Andre Jacque and Rep. Cody Horlacher are co-sponsoring the measure, which would establish a complete sobriety requirement for anyone under the age of 21 who plans on operating a snowmobile.

"It's absolute sobriety for under 21 because you're not supposed to be drinking under the legal drinking age anyways," Jacque said.

The author's idea for the bill comes from concerns from law enforcement about the state's high number of alcohol-related fatalities.

We talked to snowmobilers today about a bill related to alcohol use while operating a snowmobile. The proposal from Sen. Jacque and @RepHorlacher would establish an absolute sobriety requirement for anyone under 21 on a snowmobile. https://t.co/jJ0QiMOk4z #news3now — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) February 14, 2019

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported at least four fatalities because of snowmobile incidents just the last weekend.

"This is basically sending the strong message that when you get behind the wheel of any vehicle and if you get on a snowmobile, you shouldn't be drinking beforehand," Jacque said.

The bipartisan bill has support from groups like the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.

"We're aligning ourselves with today," said Sam Landes, executive director of AWSC. "Absolute sobriety is 21 years old (and it) needs to be that across the board."

Wisconsin has more than 25,000 miles of snowmobile trails, and Landes said local clubs do a lot to keep the trails safe for riders.

"We want everyone to enjoy them. Join a club, be on top of the information and get all the safety information we can get out there, and keep yourself safe," Landes said.

The bill from Horlacher and Jacque does not change the law for anyone who is 21 years or older, but they want it to serve as a reminder to everyone not to operate while under the influence.

"It really is kind of standardizing across all different types of vehicles that you shouldn't be under 21 and getting behind the wheel. For 21 and older, we still would have the same 0.08 standard (blood alcohol level) as applies to every other type of vehicle," Jacque said.

The bill has been introduced in both houses. Assembly Bill 7 was referred to the Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety, and Senate Bill 10 was referred to the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.