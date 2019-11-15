Aaron Rodgers to match donations during Packers players' autograph signings for Salvation Army
First signing is Nov. 18
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers players will be signing autographs for fans in exchange for monetary donations supporting the Salvation Army.
Players will be signing autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday evenings over the next five weeks. Fans are asked to donate a minimum of $20.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers pledged to match each donation made during the signings up to $50,000. The first event will be Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. with Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage.
All proceeds raised will go toward helping needy families, seniors and the homeless in Green Bay.
