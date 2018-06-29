Aaron Rodgers swims with shark for Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week'

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aaron Rodgers went swimming with a shark this off season.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said in an Instagram post that his time swimming with the sea predator was part of Discovery Channel's "Shark Week."

"This is me," Rodgers wrote. "This is a shark. This is on shark week in July. Check us out!"

This year is the 30th anniversary of "Shark Week," which is scheduled from July 22-29.