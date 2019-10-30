Aaron Jones named NFC offensive player of the week
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been named the NFC offensive player of the week.
Jones had a career high 226 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Packers travel out west this Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
That game starts at 3:25 p.m. and will be aired on CBS.
.@Showtyme_33 leads the @NFL with 1️⃣1️⃣ touchdowns (8 rushing, 3 receiving). #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/CDzoCUnIl8— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 30, 2019
