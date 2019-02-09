A Wintery Affair raises funds for Gio's Garden

A Winter Affair featured music by The Blue Olives.

A Wintery Affair on Friday evening was filled with food, drinks and music, but without Gio's Garden, the beneficiary of the event, getting out of the house for events like this is no easy feat for some parents.

Gio's Garden is a nonprofit therapeutic respite center that provides care and therapy to children ages birth through 6 with special needs.

For many parents who have children with special needs, finding care, even for a few hours, can prove a challenge. Katy Morgan and her husband have three children, including one daughter who has special needs.

"Gio’s Garden gave my husband and I the first opportunity to be away from our kids for some meaningful time, and what we did the first time with that time was laundry," Morgan said with a laugh. "We had the opportunity to get stuff done around the house you cannot do when you have a full-time responsibility for a child with disabilities."

Gio’s offers its therapeutic respite care at a rate of 60 percent subsidized or more to make services affordable for all families. As a nonprofit, that would not be possible without fundraisers like A Wintery Affair.

"It's the only place that I have found that is like it at all," Morgan said. "There is nothing that offers this level of care to children with disabilities anywhere, and the fact that it happens to be our backyard is something that I think should be celebrated and something that we as a community should rally together to support."

The event also held a raffle to win a trip for two to either New Orleans, Lake Tahoe or Punta Cana, including hotel and airfare.

But for parents like Morgan, Gio’s Garden's Date Night service, which is inclusive evening care for children receiving therapeutic respite care, as well as their siblings, is more than enough.

"It’s been wonderful," Morgan said. "It’s really hard to put into words what Gio’s Garden means to us."

