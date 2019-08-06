A&W gives away free floats on Root Beer Float Day
MADISON, Wis. - Tuesday is National Root Beer Float Day, and A&W Restaurants are on top of it.
A&W said it is giving away free small root beer floats from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the celebration.
#RootBeerFloatDay is finally here! Float into your local A&W between 2 PM — 8 PM local time for a free small Float & the chance to donate to @DAVHQ (Disabled America Veterans). RT if you'll be celebrating with us! pic.twitter.com/mhz2OYuyCl— A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) August 6, 2019
The restaurants are also collecting donations for Disabled American Veterans during the float giveaway, encouraging visitors to make a donation.
National Root Beer Float Day continues with @AWRestaurants! Get to your local A&W for your free small root beer float. While you're there, you can show your support and make a donation to support DAV. Or visit https://t.co/fX8erEzuH3 to make a donation online. #rootbeerfloatday pic.twitter.com/FGAqISMc8X— DAV National HQ (@DAVHQ) August 6, 2019
A&W Restaurants said there is no donation or purchase necessary to receive the free float.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- MPD: Burglary victim's SUV stolen days after the initial crime
- Cephus asks for readmission to UW-Madison following not guilty verdicts
- Police: Officers break windows to get in locked car as suspect ingests controlled substance
- 'Epidemic of gun violence': Dane Co. board supervisor calls for trauma-informed response
- Crews rescue 3 workers from Sheboygan malt silo
- Hundreds of Evansville residents dealing with 'dirty' water from mineral buildup