A&W gives away free floats on Root Beer Float Day

Posted: Aug 06, 2019

MADISON, Wis. - Tuesday is National Root Beer Float Day, and A&W Restaurants are on top of it. 

A&W said it is giving away free small root beer floats from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the celebration. 

 

 

The restaurants are also collecting donations for Disabled American Veterans during the float giveaway, encouraging visitors to make a donation. 

 

 

A&W Restaurants said there is no donation or purchase necessary to receive the free float. 

