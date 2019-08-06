A&W gives away free floats on Root Beer Float Day

Courtesy A&W

MADISON, Wis. - Tuesday is National Root Beer Float Day, and A&W Restaurants are on top of it.

A&W said it is giving away free small root beer floats from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the celebration.

#RootBeerFloatDay is finally here! Float into your local A&W between 2 PM — 8 PM local time for a free small Float & the chance to donate to @DAVHQ (Disabled America Veterans). RT if you'll be celebrating with us! pic.twitter.com/mhz2OYuyCl — A&W Restaurants (@ awrestaurants ) August 6, 2019

The restaurants are also collecting donations for Disabled American Veterans during the float giveaway, encouraging visitors to make a donation.

National Root Beer Float Day continues with @AWRestaurants! Get to your local A&W for your free small root beer float. While you're there, you can show your support and make a donation to support DAV. Or visit https://t.co/fX8erEzuH3 to make a donation online. #rootbeerfloatday pic.twitter.com/FGAqISMc8X — DAV National HQ (@ DAVHQ ) August 6, 2019

A&W Restaurants said there is no donation or purchase necessary to receive the free float.

