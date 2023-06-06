VERONA, Wis. -- The Verona Area School District settled a lawsuit Monday that accused the district of paying male employees more for similar work, a move union leaders said is a win for women educators.
The lawsuit, filed in January 2022 by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accused the district of violating the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by paying female special education teachers and a school psychologist less than their male counterparts for substantially similar work.
"This is a victory for women across the country," said Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, President of the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the largest union of Wisconsin Public School teachers. "As a union, we stand for fair, predictable pay schedules for all of our members."
Ten teachers will receive $450,000 in back pay, interest and retirement earnings. Separately, the district also agreed to correct placements of other teachers on the salary schedule, impacting 367 teachers.
In a news release, the district said the practices it used "were allowable per the 2011 Wisconsin Act 10." Since then, the district and the Verona Area Education Association have ratified updated practices.
Under the terms of the settlement, the affected employees will receive $450,000 total as well as step placement adjustments.
“We now have systems in place to effectively eliminate the type of concern raised in the EEOC complaint now and in the future, with strong relationships built with VAEA and current administration," Jennifer Murphy, the vice president of the district's school board, said in the release. "We support the VASD in working to meet our mission that each student will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their personal goals, thrive in a diverse global society, and lead a healthy, self-fulfilling life.”
Wirtz-Olsen said for the union, the settlement doesn't mean the end of fighting for more victories like this one.
"Districts should be on note that we are paying very close attention to salaries," said Wirtz-Olsen. "Until every school district in Wisconsin has a fair and predictable pay schedule for our members, we will keep our foot on the gas."
