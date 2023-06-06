Verona Area High School

VERONA, Wis. -- The Verona Area School District settled a lawsuit Monday that accused the district of paying male employees more for similar work, a move union leaders said is a win for women educators.  

The lawsuit, filed in January 2022 by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accused the district of violating the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by paying female special education teachers and a school psychologist less than their male counterparts for substantially similar work.