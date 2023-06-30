As he sits on front of a rainbow flag, Steve Starkey, the executive director for OutReach, a Madison-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, says he is feeling anything but pride for this supreme court decision.
"It is a big loss for us," said Starkey. "It institutionalizes discrimination against our community."
He's referencing the U.S. Supreme Court, whose conservative majority ruled on Friday that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.
One of the court's liberal justices wrote in a dissent that the decision's effect is to "mark gays and lesbians for second-class status" and that it opens the door to other discrimination.
"It's a slippery slope," said Starkey. "It's very possible for, for people to say, 'I don't want to serve communities of color, because of my religious beliefs,' and use the same argument that they're using against the LGBT community to justify that."
In Wisconsin, Starkey says there have been both victories and losses for gay rights. This month marked the first time the transgender flag was flown above the capitol.
However, Starkey says if a conservative legislature had it's way over allies like the governor, it could mean changes in our state.
"It set a precedent that other states could follow," says Starkey.
As Pride month comes to a close, Starkey is warning his community about the uncertainties ahead for Wisconsin.
"Now it's like we have to fight those battles all over again," said Starkey.
