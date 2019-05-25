‘A major impact on us all': Services honor Major General Raymond Matera, former adjutant general

MADISON, Wis. - Heading into Memorial Day weekend, flags in Wisconsin are at half-staff Friday for Major General Raymond A. Matera, a former adjutant general of Wisconsin who oversaw federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard from 1979 to 1989.

Born in 1925, Matera was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force and Army. He died Jan. 31, 2019 at age 94 with a number of awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit and the Wisconsin National Guard Distinguished Service Medal.

A graveside service with military honors was held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Friday afternoon. Four adjutant generals following Matera credit him with building up the National Guard and themselves.

"(He had) a major impact on all of us,” said Al Wilkening, a former adjutant general in Wisconsin.

"He was a great man, but a kind man,” fellow former adjutant general, Jerry Slack said.

Flags were flying in honor of Matera, who spent plenty of time in the sky himself.

“It’s sad,” Slack said. "To look at the pictures in there, the flight suit, the smile on his face, you realize how much you really do miss him.”

Matera was an aerial gunner in the South Pacific during World War II, then a fighter pilot in Korea, before joining the Wisconsin Air National Guard and eventually serving as Wisconsin's adjutant general.

"He meant so much to us,” former Wisconsin adjutant general Jerry Berard said. “In fact, we probably all have to credit him for some part of our career. I certainly do."

They said Matera's lessons reach beyond his death.

"Probably the best lesson I had was to be humble,” Berard said. “Be humble and be proud. That's what General Matera always was, he certainly instilled that in all of us."

”(He was) a tremendous leader and mentor to all of us. He's going to be missed, not only to us,” former adjutant general Jim Blaney said.

Matera impacted those outside the military, too.

"I still thank him for that hat he gave me. He took it right off his head and gave it to me. What do you say? That's the kind of person he was … Ray was always one to help people,” his former neighbor, Joe Brehm said. "It rubs off. I do the same thing in the neighborhood now, stuff he used to do. It makes a big difference, knowing somebody like him."

Matera suggested Brehm's son go to the Air Force Academy.

"He went. He is now a Lieutenant Colonel ,” Brehm said. "It's amazing what it can do, just knowing someone."

The 115th Fighter Wing was scheduled to perform a military funeral fly-over Friday, but the threat of severe weather forced them to cancel. But as Matera received military honors, you might say his last influence was over the clouds in the sky. On a mostly rainy day, services stayed dry.

"I know he's calling the rain off for this,” Brehm said.

You can definitely say he's made an impression.

"He was a patriot, he was a leader, he was a friend, to each and every one of us,” Wilkening said.



