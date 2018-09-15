A Greater Madison Vision Survey seeks input on region's future

MADISON, Wis. - Win or lose, it’s hard to beat Madison on a Badger game day.

“The energy, everyone’s just so excited to be here,” McFarland resident Molly Barry said.

“That is a great feature,” Gina Kulka, of Madison, said.

Even on other days, those from the area say there’s plenty to love.

“We like all the events going on,” Pete Barry said. “There’s always something to do.”

A planning group is looking toward future days, asking what the public would like to see the greater Madison region become in the years ahead.

Whether it’s improved transportation, a focus on technology or more environmentally friendly practices, the Capitol Area Regional Planning Commission wants to know what residents in the area say is most important, so the group released A Greater Madison Vision Survey.

"We're a growing community, growing region,” said Steve Steinhoff, deputy director of the CARPC.

Steinhoff said that within the next 25 years, Dane County is expected to grow by 150,000 people. That’s enough to fill Camp Randall nearly twice.

"That's 90,000 homes and 90,000 jobs and lots of roads, schools and police stations, and how that happens make a difference to our quality of life,” he said.

The Greater Madison Vision Survey can be found online. It explores alternative future options while considering areas such as transportation, housing, jobs and the environment. Those who live in or visit Dane County can provide their input on how they think the area should grow.

"I would really like to see something done with the homeless here,” John Kulka said.

"Alternative transportation, exercise, as well as reducing car usage, that's important,” Pete Barry said. "Education, bringing up good kids and making them into the adults of the future. They'll tackle the issues of the future, so making education for them is probably the most important."

Steinhoff said the goal is to get at least 10,000 responses, and results will likely be released next year.

You can take the 10-minute survey here any time before Nov. 12.