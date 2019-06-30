A fourth of 2018 and 2019's boating OWIs issued July 4

MADISON, Wis. - On July 4 of last year, the Dane County Sheriff's Department issued two OWIs on Dane County lakes, and while that may not seem like a lot, it makes up a fourth of boating OWIs issued in the last 18 months.

Between Jan. 7, 2018 and June 7 of this year Dane County authorities issued eight OWIs on the water.

Officials with the department tell News 3 Now that the number of tickets issued surge over long holiday weekends and they aren't expecting this Fourth of July weekend to be any different. They say the number of people out on the water is what impacts the numbers so much. The sheriff's department will have teams located on all of the county's major lakes: Mendota, Monona, Kegonsa, Waubesa and the Yahara River, and will also travel to smaller lakes if their presence is needed.

According to records released Only to News 3 Now, county deputies have issued 452 citations from the beginning of last year to June 2019. Aside from the eight OWIs, other citations include failing to carry proper flotation devices, operating without a proper license, violating slow/no wake zones and driving without lights at night.

For a complete list of Wisconsin's boating laws, click here.





