MADISON, Wis. - A former Aspirus Wausau doctor has pleaded guilty to prescription fraud.
Prosecutors say 60-year-old Thomas Strick prescribed fentanyl patches to his patients, who would fill the prescriptions and give them back to Strick for his own personal use.
Strick was charged with five counts of obtaining controlled substances by fraud in federal court. He faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count. It's the second time Strick has been convicted of prescription fraud.
In 2004, a Marathon County judge sentenced him to probation and community service for writing himself and his family members prescriptions for Vicodin. He was diagnosed with a narcotics dependency and temporarily lost his medical license.
