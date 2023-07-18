A 12-year-old is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground, officials say

Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old suffered second-degree burns on her back, legs and arms in the July 9 attack, her mother, Dominique Summers told CNN affiliate WXYZ.

 WXYZ

(CNN) — A 12-year-old girl facing assault charges after allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground appeared in court Tuesday, officials said.

Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old, suffered second-degree burns on her back, legs and arms in the July 9 attack, her mother, Dominique Summers told CNN affiliate WXYZ.