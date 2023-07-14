MADISON, Wis. -- Sunday marks one year since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to the three-digit phone number 988, and data show its use in Wisconsin has increased significantly.
In a news release Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline received nearly 92,000 contacts between July 2022 and June 2023. Nearly 80% of those contacts were phone calls, while the rest came in the form of text messages or online chats.
Recent data show Wisconsin was ranked second in the U.S. when it comes to the per-capita call volume rate increase since 988 launched nationwide. The state saw a roughly 74% increase in volume from the three months prior to the launch and the three months afterward, more than initially expected, Caroline Crehan Neumann, a DHS crisis service coordinator, told reporters Friday afternoon.
"The numbers we saw in this last year were a lot higher than we were anticipating," she said. "Before the launch of 988, we were told by our federal partners that we would receive about 55,000 calls and, for example, only 2,000 texts within the first year, and so that is what we were preparing for and those numbers were blown out of the water."
The lifeline isn't only answering calls about potential cases of self-harm; of the calls that came in, around 25% to 30% involved suicidal or homicidal ideation -- the rest involve everything from people struggling with their mental health to peoples' worries about their financial issues.
When a person calls the lifeline in the state, staff from Family Services of Northwest Wisconsin help connect callers with resources and provide emotional support. All contacts are confidential unless there is an imminent risk of harm.
"We know that in Wisconsin the service is being really well received and that people are calling and then they're deciding it's a really strong service and then may use it again," she said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or considering suicide, there are resources available to help. Calling 988 nationwide will connect you to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In Dane County, Journey Mental Health Center has a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline at 608-280-2600.
