MADISON, Wis. -- Sunday marks one year since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to the three-digit phone number 988, and data show its use in Wisconsin has increased significantly.

In a news release Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the 988 Wisconsin Lifeline received nearly 92,000 contacts between July 2022 and June 2023. Nearly 80% of those contacts were phone calls, while the rest came in the form of text messages or online chats.