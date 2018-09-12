9/11 was 17 years ago. Here's how people in Madison remember

MADISON, Wis. - It's now been 17 years since the terrorist attack that shook the United States and much of the world. Even hundreds of miles away from the World Trade Center, people who live in Madison felt the impact.

Keith Best was flying into Milwaukee when the news broke.

"I was walking into the main lobby of the airport," he said. "I happened to see something I never saw before: The lobby was filled with television sets."

Best said stranded pilots and flight attendants sat in complete silence with their eyes glued to the screen.

"There were more people crying in that room than I'd ever seen," he said.

He said it's something he will never forget, and he hopes the country never does.

"Every time I get on an airplane, I think about those people," Best said, "seventeen years later, every time I'm on an airplane."

Today I talked with people in Madison about 9/11 and asked them to write down their thoughts about the day, then and now. Here’s what an international student at UW wrote. Posted by Amy Reid on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Sonja Foldvari said she was at work when it happened, and even still she said it's hard to think about.

"It's very hard to come up with thoughts," she said. "Probably because, who wants to think about it?"

Her daughter was in first grade at the time, and Foldvari said she doesn't remember how she explained something so tragic to someone who could barely understand.

"I think we just sat her down and told her that unfortunately bad things happen in the world, but we would keep her as safe as we could," Foldvari said.

She said it's weird to think how first-graders now are learning about the event in history books.

"It's part of our history now," she said. "It's something that everybody needs to be taught. That's history."

Emily Short was the same age as Foldvari's daughter in September 2001. She said she doesn't remember a whole lot.

"I remember being in the first grade, and we were having a moment of silence, and I never really understood why that was happening," she said.

Though she doesn't remember the event very well, she remembers what happened after and what's still going on today because of it.

"I don't agree with the racial profiling that happened in the years following, especially of sick immigrants," Short said.

Dai Chi grew up in Tokyo, and he moved to Madison for college. He said when he was in high school he learned about 9/11 in English class.

"Even Japanese people have to remember the disaster," Chi said.

Mandi Quamme said she remembers watching the coverage of it on TV. Now, she worries people only remember the day on its anniversary. Instead, she said people should live their lives to the fullest in memory of those that died so unexpectedly.

"I think we can all live our lives better," she said, "live our best selves."

