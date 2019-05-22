911 service down in Green County, sheriff says

Getty

MONROE, Wis. - The 911 emergency service in Green County is down Wednesday, officials said.

The sheriff's office said at about 9:30 a.m. that it's experiencing "a complete 911 outage."

Call 608-558-8946 or 608-558-8949 in an emergency, officials said.

