911 service down in Green County, sheriff says
MONROE, Wis. - The 911 emergency service in Green County is down Wednesday, officials said.
The sheriff's office said at about 9:30 a.m. that it's experiencing "a complete 911 outage."
Call 608-558-8946 or 608-558-8949 in an emergency, officials said.
